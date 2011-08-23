PERTH Aug 23 Australia's Origin Energy
said on Tuesday that it expects to approve the second phase of
its Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas project within six
months.
Origin Energy and its joint venture partner
ConocoPhillips approved the $14 billion first phase of
their 9 million tonne per year project in July.
Earlier this month, joint venture partner ConocoPhillips
said the company expects to make a final investment
decision on the second phase by the end of the year.
