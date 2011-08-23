PERTH Aug 23 Australia's Origin Energy said on Tuesday that it expects to approve the second phase of its Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas project within six months.

Origin Energy and its joint venture partner ConocoPhillips approved the $14 billion first phase of their 9 million tonne per year project in July.

Earlier this month, joint venture partner ConocoPhillips said the company expects to make a final investment decision on the second phase by the end of the year.

