SYDNEY May 29 Australia's Origin Energy
is considering a share sale worth close to A$1 billion
($985 million) as it inches closer to the final investment
decision over the second phase of its Australian LNG project,
two sources with direct knowledge said.
JPMorgan and Macquarie are tipped to be
among underwriters for the share sale, the sources said, without
elaborating on whether underwriting mandates have been signed or
Origin would opt for a rights offering or a placement.
The sources declined to be named as talks are confidential.
A share sale could be launched as early as mid-June, subject
to market conditions and investor feedback, they said. The
proceeds would go towards Origin's share of equity contribution
to its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project, they added.
An Origin spokesman said the company did not comment on
rumour or speculation. A spokesman for JPMorgan and a
spokeswoman for Macquarie declined to comment.
Last week, Origin said it secured $8.5 billion in project
finance from export credit agencies and commercial banks for the
second phase of APLNG in Queensland state.
A final investment decision is expected this year. Origin
could also sell down further equity in the project to help fund
the second phase of the project, one of the sources said.
Origin and ConocoPhillips each own 37.5 percent of
APLNG, which is estimated to cost about $14 billion for the
first part of the project, while China's Sinopec holds the
rest.
($1 = 1.0156 Australian dollars)
