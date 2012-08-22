MELBOURNE Aug 23 Australia's Origin Energy
announced underlying profit rose 33 percent in fiscal
2012 but said the coming year would be more challenging, due to
regulatory uncetainty and with fewer new investments to create
growth.
Origin said it expects underlying profit for fiscal 2013 to
be in line with the previous year, with underlying EBITDA
(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)
for 2013 to increase by around 10 percent.
Underlying profit was A$893 million in fiscal 2012, up from
A$673 million a year earlier, Origin said on Thursday.
It continues to target long-term growth in underlying
earnings per share of 10 percent to 15 percent a year, on
average.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)