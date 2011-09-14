* Shares down 27 percent premarket

* CEO Liang Yuan resigns

* Subsidiary to withdraw seed registration

* Q3 rev nearly halves to $37.4 million

* Q3 EPS $0.09 vs est $0.75 (Adds industry background, details on outlook, share movement)

Sept 14 China-based Origin Agritech Ltd posted market-lagging results for the fifth straight quarter amid a slow uptake for genetically modified seeds in the country, the world's largest grain producer.

The agricultural biotechnology company's U.S.-listed shares tumbled 27 percent to $2.10 percent before the bell on Wednesday.

China approved the use of genetically modified strains of rice and corn in late 2009, opening the door for commercial production. As early as 2009, Origin had secured exclusive rights for the first genetically modified corn seed product in the country.

However, public debate over the safety of GMO food, coupled with a long approval process, means China may not rush to use GMO seeds widely in the near term.

Origin Agritech's third-quarter profit plunged 86 percent, prompting the agricultural biotechnology company to slash its full-year revenue outlook.

The crop seed company reported a quarterly profit of 9 cents a share on revenue of $37.4 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 75 cents a share and revenue of $75.87 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company lowered its revenue outlook for the year to 530-550 million yuan from 600-650 million yuan.

The Beijing-based company also said its Chief Executive Liang Yuan, who assumed the role in January 2009, has resigned for personal reasons. Chairman Gengchen Han will assume the role of acting CEO.

To cut costs, Origin's Jilin Changrong unit will withdraw its seed registration and merge into the company's northeastern seed corn market.

Jilin Changrong was formed as a joint venture between Origin and Jinong Hi-tech, in which Origin directly held a 53.95 percent stake. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)