MELBOURNE Feb 23 Origin Energy, Australia's biggest energy retailer, reported a 61 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday, well ahead of two brokers' forecasts, powered by two retail acquisitions last year.

It said it remained on track to achieve 30 percent underlying profit growth for the year to June 2012, while it is counting on its $20 billion Australia Pacific LNG joint venture to fuel growth from 2015.

Underlying profit rose to A$489 million ($520 million) in July-December 2011 from A$304 million a year earlier. Two analysts on average had expected a net profit of around A$423 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in Origin have risen 1 percent so far this year, lagging a 3.4 percent rise in the broader market.

