SYDNEY May 24 Australia's Origin Energy said on Thursday it has secured $8.5 billion in project finance from export credit agencies and commercial banks for a natural gas project, joining rivals in increasingly tapping Export-Import banks for funding.

Origin, which is developing the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project in Queensland state, said the Export-Import Bank of China, the Export-Import Bank of the United States and a syndicate of Australian and international banks would provide funding for up to 17 years.

The latest round of fund raising adds certainty to the second phase of the project, for which a final investment decision is expected this year.

Origin and ConocoPhillips own 37.5 percent of the APLNG project, which is estimated to cost $20 billion, while China's Sinopec holds the rest.

Australia has nearly $170 billion of liquefied natural gas export projects under construction, with plans to add more than 80 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG production before the end of the decade.

While there is strong demand for the gas, funding is turning into a challenge as volatile markets curb banks' appetite for project financing, pushing developers to sell stakes and raise debt from Export-Import (EXIM) banks.

State-owned EXIM banks are often willing to provide funding for large projects that will enable their countries to secure supplies of crucial commodities.

Britain's BG has invited bids to sell about a fifth of its Australian LNG projects. Earlier this month Woodside Petroleum sold a 14.7 percent stake in one its LNG projects for $2 billion to Japan's Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp, and said the Japanese would help in raising competitive financing.

Origin said it would use the funds to develop the liquefaction facilities on Curtis Island near Gladstone in Queensland. Funding would be drawn down progressively after a final investment decision on the second phase of the project.

The APLNG project involves development of reserves in the Surat and Bowen Basins, a gas transmission pipeline and a multi-train LNG facility on Curtis Island, near Gladstone.

Commercial lenders in the deal include Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Bank of China, Commonwealth Bank of Australia , DBS Bank and Mizuho Corporate Bank, Origin said.