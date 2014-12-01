Dec 1 Oriola-KD Oyj

* Oriola-Kd to acquire a pharmacy in Riga city center

* Says has signed an agreement to acquire share capital of "SIA Rigas Elizabetes aptieka", a pharmacy in Latvia in Riga city center

