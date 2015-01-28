Jan 28 Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Recommendation by the nomination committee of Oriola-KD corporation concerning the board of directors to be elected by the 2015 annual general meeting

* Anssi Vanjoki would be elected as Chairman of Board of Directors

* Nomination committee has assessed all candidates to Board of Directors to be independent of company and its major shareholders