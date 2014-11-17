MOSCOW Nov 17 Russia's Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is in talks to acquire the Russian unit of Finnish drug retail and wholesale company Oriola-KD, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

The source said the potential deal could be valued at up to $150 million.

Russia's anti-monopoly service said it had received a request from Pharmacy Chain 36.6 to clear the acquisition of Oriola-KD's assets and that it would review its application by Jan. 15. It did not give further details.

Oriola-KD said last month it was considering selling its Russian operations after taking a $100 million impairment charge due to weaker growth prospects in the country in June.

The Finnish company was not immediately available for comment on Monday. Russia's A.v.e, which controls Pharmacy Chain 36.6, declined immediate comment.

Oriola-KD generated around 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in sales in Russia last year. It owns 03-Apteka and Stariy Lekar drug store chains and distributor Oriola. (1 US dollar = 0.7997 euro) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Susan Thomas)