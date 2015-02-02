Feb 2 Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Revises previously stated estimated loss due to a technical error on earlier calculation

* Says revision does not change prior estimate on effect of sale on Oriola-KD group's equity

* Foreign exchange loss from conversion of the selling price was about 4.8 million euros ($5.44 million)