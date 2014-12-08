UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Dec 8 Finnish retail & wholesale drug company Oriola-KD said it had agreed to sell its loss-making Russian businesses to Pharmacy Chain 36.6 for about 56 million euros ($69 million).
Reuters reported on Friday that Russia's competition watchdog had approved the acquisition and that Pharmacy Chain 36.6 was looking to close the deal during the course of Monday.
Shares in Oriola traded 10 percent higher from the previous session, while those of Pharmacy Chain 36.6 fell 4.2 percent. ($1 = 0.8153 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources