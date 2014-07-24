UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 24 Oriola-KD Oyj : * Says Q2 net sales decreased by 9.1 percent to EUR 593.1 million * Q2 EBITDA ex-items decreased by 25.6 per cent to EUR 6.9 million * Sees 2014 operating profit excluding non-recurring items to increase compared
to 2013 actual * Says Q2 operating loss EUR 71.2 million versus loss EUR 0.3 million * Sees 2014 net sales to decrease from 2013 level * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources