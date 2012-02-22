LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - Iceland's state-owned Arion
Bank, formerly known as Kaupthing, has established a EUR1bn
covered bond programme, the first launched by an Icelandic bank
since the financial crisis began in 2008.
The covered bond programme is dual listed on the Luxembourg
and Iceland stock exchange and was arranged by Barclays Capital,
Deutsche Bank, UBS and Arion Bank itself.
The bank priced the first deal off the programme last
Friday, printing a ISK2.5bn (EUR15m) trade that was "massively
oversubscribed" according to Arion.
Salim Nathoo, a structured finance partner at Allen & Overy
that advised the bank on the offering said: "The establishment
of this covered bond programme is a positive sign for both
Icelandic banks and the international financial system. We see
this as a good example of the reopening of the Icelandic banking
system."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)