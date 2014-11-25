Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WELLINGTON Nov 26 New Zealand healthcare software developer Orion Health Group Ltd traded as much as 19 percent above its issue price on debut on Wednesday after raising NZ$120 million ($94 million) in new capital through a share sale.
The company sold 21.1 million shares at NZ$5.70 each, the top end of an indicative price range.
Orion, which will also be listed in Australia, hit a high of NZ$6.79 in early trading, and last traded at NZ$6.70, valuing the company at nearly NZ$1.1 billion.
The proceeds of the offer, which was managed by Deutsche Craigs and First NZ Capital, are being used for product development and marketing.
Orion, founded in 1993, has 27 offices worldwide and develops and sells software for the management and exchange of health information. (1 U.S. dollar = 1.2812 New Zealand dollar) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
