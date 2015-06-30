LONDON, June 30 German carbon black producer Orion Engineered Carbons is the latest company to pull a leveraged loan from the market as a result of investor pushback amid growing volatility and unfavorable wider market conditions, banking sources said.

Orion was looking to reduce pricing on its term loans that refinanced the company's debt in August 2014 as part of an IPO.

It attempted to shave 100bp off its 397 million euro ($443.93 million) term loan B (TLB) and $356 million TLB to 300bp, but investors objected, the sources said.

It was also attempting to shave 25bp off a Libor/Euribor floor, to 75bp from 1 percent. A floor guarantees a minimum return for investors.

Orion is generally perceived to have performed well and net leverage during the first quarter of 2015 stood at 2.8 times, compared to 3.2 times for the same period last year. The financing received a ratings upgrade by Moody's to Ba3 from B1 and by S&P to BB- from B+.

It could relaunch the repricing in September or when market conditions improve, the sources said.

"It is not an indication of the quality of the company. The request is mistimed," one of the sources said.

Last week, Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles pulled a deal that was also looking to cut pricing on its loans to a similar level. A repricing for Spain's Ufinet Telecom, formerly known as GNFT, was also pulled last week amid volatile macro conditions.

A number of companies managed to reprice loans on more attractive terms earlier this year as borrowers took advantage of cash-rich investors' appetite for paper and launched opportunistic deals, amid a lack of new event-driven issuance.

But with market conditions weakening amid volatility around Greece and a growing pipeline of new loans, investors have become more selective on which deals to accept.

German chemicals and real estate conglomerate Evonik Industries sold its carbon black unit to Rhone Capital and Triton Partners in 2011 for around 900 million euros. ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)