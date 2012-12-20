BRIEF-Natco Pharma Dec-qtr consol profit soars
* Natco pharma ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 818.4 million rupees
HELSINKI Dec 20 Finnish drug maker Orion said it has settled a lawsuit against Mylan Pharmaceuticals in the United States on Mylan's application for a generic version of Orion's Parkinson's drug Comtan.
It said the firms had agreed that Mylan may launch the generic drug in April 2013 at the earliest.
Orion filed a case agains Mylan in 2011. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
* Natco pharma ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 818.4 million rupees
* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan for every 10 shares, distribute 1 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 4 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
* Says the conversion price of the 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds is T$21.82 per share