HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 28 at 9:30 p.m. EST/March 1 0230 GMT

Feb 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: ADDRESS TO CONGRESS Trump opens the door to a broad overhaul of the U.S. immigration system and vows to pursue massive tax relief for the middle class in a speech to Congress as he seeks to rebound from a chaotic start to his presidency. The White House and Congress lack agreement on a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare amid signs of growing Republican division on