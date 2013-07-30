BRIEF-Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical unit receives GMP certificate
* Says its Shanghai unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shanghai Food and Drug Administration
HELSINKI, July 30 Finnish drug maker Orion reported a bigger-than-expected fall in second-quarter profit due to tougher competition after the expiration of its patents for Parkinson's drugs.
Orion's quarterly operating profit fell 6 percent from a year earlier to 61 million euros ($81 million), missing the average forecast of 64 million in a Reuters poll.
The company repeated it expects a slight fall in full-year 2013 operating profit, and shares in the company fell 1.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
Feb 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: ADDRESS TO CONGRESS Trump opens the door to a broad overhaul of the U.S. immigration system and vows to pursue massive tax relief for the middle class in a speech to Congress as he seeks to rebound from a chaotic start to his presidency. The White House and Congress lack agreement on a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare amid signs of growing Republican division on
* Says it lowered conversion price of 10th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 975 won/share from 1,120 won/share, effective Feb. 28