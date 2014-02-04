BRIEF-Sino Biopharmaceutical FY profit attributable HK$1.91 bln
* FY profit attributable to equity holders HK$1.91 billion, 7.6% higher
(Repeats with no changes to text)
HELSINKI Feb 4 Finnish drug maker Orion forecast its profit to fall further in 2014 amid increased generic competition for its Parkinson drug business.
The company's fourth-quarter operating profit rose 12 percent from a year eariler to 66 million euros, better than the average forecast of 63 million euros in a Reuters poll.
However, its full-year profit fell 4 percent, and it proposed a dividend of 1.25 euros per share, down from 1.30 a year earlier.
It forecast 2014 sales to be at a similar level to 2013 and full-year operating profit to be slightly lower.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
* FY profit attributable to equity holders HK$1.91 billion, 7.6% higher
* Total consideration of offer would be approximately HK$2.34 billion
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.35 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016