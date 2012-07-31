HELSINKI, July 31 Finnish drug maker Orion
reported a surprise rise in its quarterly operating
profit as strong sales of its generic drugs helped compensate
for the impact of new competition to its Parkinson's drug
Stalevo in the United States.
April-June operating profit rose 1.4 percent to 66 million
euros ($80.80 million) compared to the average analyst forecast
of 61 million in a Reuters poll.
Orion repeated it expects full-year sales to be slightly
higher than the 918 million euros it made in 2011, and for
operating profit to be slightly higher than the 254 million
reported for 2010.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
