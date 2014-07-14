Software maker MuleSoft soars in debut
March 17 MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 49.7 percent in their debut, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of $3.21 billion.
July 14 Carbon black producer Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. filed for a U.S. IPO that could raise about $432 million.
Private equity investors Triton Capital and Rhone Group each own 41.83 percent of the company through Kinove Holdings, the filing said. (1.usa.gov/1nzBouC)
Kinove, which own 89.69 percent of Orion, will sell 18 million common shares, expected to be priced $21 to $24 each.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman, Sachs & Co are the lead underwriters of the offering, the Luxembourg-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Had previously filed for IPO of up to $100 million in September 2016
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.