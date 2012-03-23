March 23 Civil marine contractor Orion Marine
Group Inc said it expects anemic economic growth and
delays in federal spending to continue to pressure its margins
in the first half of 2012.
"The company does not expect the start of recently awarded
projects to materially begin until the third and fourth quarter
of 2012," Orion Marine said in a statement.
In March, the Houston-based company was awarded a $10
million causeway construction and trestle replacement contract
in Hyder, Alaska.
Underutilized dredging assets, primarily due to lack of
Corps of Engineers job lettings, are expected to further
pressure margins during at least the first half of 2012.
Orion Marine shares, which have lost about 10 percent of
their value in the last 3 months, closed at $7.28 on Thursday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
