BRIEF-Alteco Medical signs contract with additional hospital in Germany
March 3 Alteco Medical AB: * Signs contract with two more hospitals in Germany Source text: http://bit.ly/2mTGFR1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HELSINKI, April 10 Orion Oyj : * Orion Diagnostica proposes co-operation negotiations on streamlining its
operations and reducing no more than 80 employees in Finland * Says lay off talks concern all Orion Diagnostica's personnel in Finland (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
March 3 Alteco Medical AB: * Signs contract with two more hospitals in Germany Source text: http://bit.ly/2mTGFR1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals says on March 1 retrophin announced update on regulatory pathway for late-stage product candidate sparsentan - sec filing