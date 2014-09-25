BRIEF-Poland's biggest insurer PZU considers bond issue
* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.
Sept 25 Orion Real Estate Ltd :
* Headline earnings per linked unit have increased from 0.30 cents for year ended 30 June 2013 to approximately 0.62 cents for year ended 30 June 2014
* Increase was mainly due to increase in property revenue as a result of annual property escalation, improved occupancies and a better recovery of utilities
March 14 American International Group Inc's decision to remove Peter Hancock as its chief executive was to avoid a proxy battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.