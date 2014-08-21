Aug 21 Orior AG : * Says H1 net revenues up 1.9 % to CHF 253.1 million * Says H1 EBITDA of CHF 22.3 million gives an EBITDA margin of 8.8%, down from

9.3% in the first half of 2013 * Says H1 profit for the period came to CHF 10.6 million (first half of 2013:

CHF 11.2 million). * Says expects revenues to keep rising in the second half of 2014