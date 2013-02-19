RPT-China to relax rules to boost big insurers' expansion - sources
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
TOKYO Feb 19 Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Dutch asset manager Robeco from its owner Rabobank for 1.935 billion euros ($2.58 billion) in a cash and stock deal.
The deal is the biggest acquisition ever by Orix, a diversified financial services company whose businesses include leasing, life insurance, real estate and corporate lending, as well as a professional baseball team. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894959 SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN, A-/Stable/F2). The ratings are as follows: AUD460.0m Class A1 notes
* Gold hedge has been put in place with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation Global Commodities Ltd