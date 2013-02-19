TOKYO Feb 19 Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Dutch asset manager Robeco from its owner Rabobank for 1.935 billion euros ($2.58 billion) in a cash and stock deal.

The deal is the biggest acquisition ever by Orix, a diversified financial services company whose businesses include leasing, life insurance, real estate and corporate lending, as well as a professional baseball team. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)