AMSTERDAM Feb 13 Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp is in talks to buy Dutch asset manager Robeco from its owner Rabobank, Orix said on Wednesday.

"It is still under negotiations, still too early to talk about any detail that has been decided. Nothing has been decided," Orix investor relations spokesman Gregory Melchior told Reuters over the phone from Tokyo. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Mark Potter)