OSLO Aug 20 Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has agreed to buy food producer Rieber & Soen in a deal valuing the target at 6.1 billion crowns ($1.03 billion) on a debt free basis, Orkla said on Monday.

The deal, for 90.11 percent of the shares, was agreed at 66.58 per share, 78 percent above Rieber & Soen's last close of 37.30 per share.

($1 = 5.9468 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)