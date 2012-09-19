RPT-COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
OSLO, Sept 19 Orkla
* Orkla confirms its intention to proceed with an initial public offering of the shares in Borregaard ASA (BRG).
* An application was filed with the Oslo Stock Exchange on 28 August 2012
* The Offering is expected to price during the fourth quarter 2012.
* The Offering is planned to comprise existing shares being sold by Orkla.
* The shares will be offered to institutional investors in Norway and internationally and in a retail offering to the public in Norway.
* Pre-marketing of the Offering will start today, September 19.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.