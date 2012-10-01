OSLO Oct 1 Norwegian conglomerate Orkla
launched the initial public offering of chemicals arm
Borregaard on Monday, aiming to sell 81 million shares to raise
between 1.6 billion and 2 billion crowns ($280 mln-$350 mln).
The shares are expected to be offered for sale at a price
between 20 and 25 crowns per share, which would value Borregaard
between 2.0 billion and 2.5 billion crowns on equity value.
"The final offer price per share may, however, be set above
or below this indicative price range," Orkla said.
In addition Orkla will, following listing, receive
approximately 1.0 billion in repayment of debt from Borregaard.
($1 = 5.7248 Norwegian crowns)
