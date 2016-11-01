(Adds detail)

OSLO, Nov 1 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian branded consumer goods maker Orkla says it will start sales of products online in China

** CEO Peter Ruzicka says Orkla has entered into cooperation with Alibaba's Tmall

** CEO says we now have our own mall, where natural health and safe use of food are focus areas

** We will expand next year... don't expect enormous sales, but we learn about the Chinese market

** We see this first launch more as a way to learn about the Chinese market and consumers in Asia, don't expect high sales figures in the beginning

** Says you are not able to shop on this page without a Chinese passport

** Says Tmall has system to bring goods from company to consumers

** Orkla spokesman tells Reuters the online portal will offer 25 products from Norway, Sweden and Denmark from the start, ranging from health products to sweets, such as Moeller's codliver oil, Kims potato chips and Laban sweets)

** The company says the start-up of the Chinese online portal has limited costs, without specifying further detail

** Orkla's third-quarter results beat forecasts, and the share traded up 5.6 pct at 0712 GMT (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)