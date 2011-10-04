OSLO Oct 4 Norwegian conglomerate Orkla is open to merging its Sapa aluminium-products group with Norwegian metals giant Hydro , newspaper VG reported on Tuesday.

According to the Oslo newspaper, which did not name its sources, Orkla would consider talking to Hydro about a partial merger, full merger or sale of Sapa that would keep the Swedish-based company in Norwegian hands.

Hydro, whose largest shareholder is the Norwegian state, did not comment to VG. Hydro information chief Bjoern Skaar told Reuters: "Hydro does not comment on rumours or speculation about the sale of businesses."

Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry Trond Giske, who controls 46 percent of Hydro shares, told VG the basic idea was "exciting, but something the companies themselves must evaluate".

He added: "We (the state) have previously shown a willingness to come up with capital if our companies have good investments."

Analyst Henrik Schultz at Argo Securities said a deal between Hydro and Orkla had merit if European and U.S. competition authorities would allow a union of two major aluminium products makers.

"The potential for a transaction depends on how much Orkla would get for Sapa, or in other words if Hydro is willing to pay for the potential Sapa has in building and construction," he said.

Sapa makes aluminium profiles. Its low margins in Europe have been a drag on Orkla, which announced in July that Sapa would shut down extrusion and fabrication activities in Denmark, Belgium and Portugal.

At a presentation for investors in London on Sept. 14, Orkla CEO Bjoern Wiggen said his highly diversified group planned to shed most of its industrial assets to focus on food and other branded consumer goods.

He told Reuters then that it would probably take Orkla two or three years to maximise value at Sapa before considering a spinoff or other solution. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Erica Billingham)