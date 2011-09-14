* To divest large portfolio of shares and REC solar stake

* REC holding and chemicals unit could be gone by 2012

* Considering some sales immediately, Sapa solution in 2-3 years

* To pay extra dividend of 5 crowns per share, sees more divis

* Orkla shares up 10.55 pct, REC gains 12.85 percent (Recasts, adds CEO comments, timing of possible sales, share reaction, background)

By Joachim Dagenborg and Walter Gibbs

LONDON, Sept 14 Norwegian food-to-metals group Orkla said it plans to sell a large portfolio of shareholdings and its stake in solar-equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp (REC) while focusing on consumer goods, lifting its stock 10 percent.

The conglomerate plans to unload its 40 percent stake in REC -- whose shares have fallen 54 percent in 2011 -- by next year after working to improve REC's performance to make it more attractive to potential buyers.

"I think it will be possible to increase the value in various ways, and hopefully we will manage that, but in any case we envisage selling REC in the course of next year," CEO Bjoern Wiggen told Reuters at an Investor Day presentation in London.

REC shares rose 12.9 percent to close at 8.39 crowns.

Wiggen said Orkla might also sell or spin off its Borregaard chemicals unit by next year, and that it was open to selling shares in Jotun, a Norwegian paint manufacturer in which it has a 42.5 percent stake, if the price is high enough.

This month, Orkla tried to gain a controlling interest in Jotun but was rebuffed by other large shareholders.

Wiggen said he would consider getting rid of certain assets "immediately".

While Orkla said in a statement that its Sweden-based Sapa aluminium products unit was "outside its future growth scope", Wiggen told Reuters it would take a while to "maximise values" at Sapa before handing it off in some way.

"Realistically it will probably take two or three years before we can consider an IPO (initial public offering) or other structural solutions," he said.

At end-June, Orkla had a financial investment portfolio with a market value of 9.46 billion crowns ($1.68 billion).

"We want to sell off our stock portfolio, which has been an important part of Orkla for many years," said Wiggen. "We think new investments can be incorporated into normal M&A in branded goods."

Orkla's consumer brands, including processed foods, bakery wares and beverages, accounted for 38 percent of its revenue in the first half of 2011, but 61 percent of adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA).

In an interview, Wiggen said: "There are things within 'Brands' that we are looking at right now, but it's too early to say anything about that."

He told the audience acquisitions were likely in the Nordic countries, as well as small and medium-sized countries around Europe, adding: "The beverage area is an obvious alternative."

Also on Wednesday, Orkla's board proposed an extraordinary 5-crown-per-share dividend costing 5.1 billion crowns.

For chairman Stein Erik Hagen, whose family company Canica owns 23 percent of Orkla's shares, the payout would be some 1.2 billion crowns, Reuters calculations showed.

Wiggen said more was likely to come.

"When it comes to dividends, it's clear that if we sell off assets that are not generating cash, like REC for example, we would probably pay out much of that as an extraordinary dividend," he said.

Orkla shares closed up 10.55 percent and REC gained 12.85 percent, while Oslo's main index rose 2.27 percent.

Shareholders are not new to strategic change at Orkla. In January, the company sold the silicon operations of its former Elkem unit to China National BlueStar for $2 billion.

($1 = 5.653 Norwegian crowns) (Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord in Oslo; Editing by David Hulmes)