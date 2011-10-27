* Q3 EBITA 1.12 bln crowns vs forecast 1.14 billion

* Sees decline in Sapa aluminium shipments, stable food segment

* Analyst: results reassuring in harsh economy

* CEO: seeking to buy consumer companies, sell industrials (Adds executive comments, share price move, details)

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Oct 27 Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla reported third-quarter core profits just short of market forecasts and warned of lower economic growth to come in most of its markets as it prepares to offer industrial assets for sale.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) slipped 4.3 percent to 1.12 billion Norwegian crowns ($202 million) in the three months, just missing the average forecast of 1.14 billion crowns given in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"The earnings are pretty much as expected and that in itself is quite reassuring," said Argo Securities analyst Henrik Schultz. "Companies that fall short are heavily punished these days."

In the same period last year Orkla's EBITA was 1.17 billion crowns.

Orkla's share price dipped 1.9 percent to trade at 48.45 crowns at 0902 GMT with Oslo's main index up 2 percent.

The company said its price hikes on food wares had begun to make up for a 25-percent jump in raw-material costs since last year, but that its Sapa aluminium products unit faced "softer markets" ahead in Europe and North America.

"We expect our shipments to go down," Sapa chief Tore Holsether told analysts and reporters, lamenting a construction industry slump that has cut extruded aluminium orders.

"We are taking actions everywhere to counter expected lower demand in the fourth quatrter," he said.

The company said lower economic growth was expected in the next few quarters "in most of the markets relevant to Orkla".

Schultz said Orkla's Borregaard Chemicals unit surprised on the upside in the quarter, while Sapa's heat transfer and building products divisions were the heaviest drag.

Orkla's Chief Executive Bjoern Wiggen said the company's increasing focus on staple branded goods like frozen pizza, soft drinks and canned fish in the prosperous Nordic region would help it navigate a choppy world economy.

"We do expect volatile raw material prices going forward," he said. "Sugar prices in particular have risen about 50 percent since last year."

He added that Orkla was prowling for "large acquisitions" in the food, beverage and consumer category, whose contribution to third-quarter EBITA was 68 percent on only 40 percent of revenue.

Wiggen reiterated plans to sell off industrial businesses but said he would take his time finding buyers for the aluminium and chemical operations and a 40-percent stake in troubled solar panel maker Renewable Energy Corp , known as REC.

"We will obviously take market conditions into account when deciding on the timing of our divestments," he said.

Orkla wrote down the value of its REC holding by 1.55 billion crowns in the quarter. REC's share price has dropped to 5.25 crowns from 22.45 crowns a year ago amid a solar panel glut and subsidy cuts.

Earlier this year Orkla sold the silicon operations of its Elkem subsidiary to China National Bluestar for $2 billion. ($1=5.543 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by David Cowell and Greg Mahlich)