By Victoria Klesty

OSLO, Feb 9 Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla warned that weaker global growth would dent earnings this year after fourth-quarter core profits missed market forecasts as sales dropped unexpectedly.

Soft European markets for its aluminium products and lower sales for some of its food brands, particularly in Denmark and Finland, along with supply chain problems, weighed on earnings, it said on Thursday.

"We do see that the market conditions even in the relatively stable markets that Orkla Brands are operating in are quite challenging," Orkla's Chief Executive Bjoern Wiggen told a news conference.

Orkla's shares fell 4.37 percent by 0859 GMT, underperforming a 0.76 percent increase in the Oslo benchmark index.

Sparebank 1 Markets analyst Henrik Schultz said the report was a disappointment, even when adjusting for one-off events such as the Brands unit losing a Nordic export customer and production problems at a cracker factory in Sweden .

"I would say that the only bright spot is the Russian confectionary business, which is making steady progress," Schultz said.

Orkla proposed a dividend of 2.50 Norwegian crowns per share, unchanged from a year ago, while analysts had expected the cash-rich company to pay out 7.50 crowns, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

"They hold the dividend steady, which is fairly disappointing," Schultz said.

"For the time being we think that there are sufficient investment opportunities that can be followed, so we propose a regular dividend to the assembly now," Wiggen said, referring to the company's strategy to grow its Brands business by acquisitions, most likely in Nordic countries.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) declined 20 percent to 1.05 billion Norwegian crowns ($182.9 million) in October-December, missing the average forecast of 1.22 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company is in a process of selling off many of its disparate businesses to focus exclusively on its consumer brands such as biscuits and detergents.

Orkla still has an ambition to sell its 40 percent stake in struggling solar firm REC this year, but Wiggen repeated that the current market conditions in that sector made that goal more difficult to achieve. REC shares have dropped some 95 percent in the latest 12 months.

Wiggen also said Orkla's goal was still to exit its aluminium operation Sapa within two or three years, and in the meantime focus on improving the performance of the unit, which is struggling with weak construction markets, particularly in Europe.

Sapa's fourth quarter sales declined 3.5 percent while the operating margin fell to 1.6 percent from 2.1 percent in the year-ago period. Orkla's target is a 6 percent "mid-cycle" margin at Sapa.

"We still think the goals are clearly realistic," Wiggen said. "We think there is significant potential to increase the margins (in) a flat market development even."

Orkla said the market outlook for Sapa was "weakly positive" for aluminium profiles in North America at the start of 2012, while the trend of slower markets in Europe was expected to continue and demand for its Heat Transfer business was likely to be somewhat weaker.

"For Sapa, we do not expect to get much help from the markets, and ... our best 'guesstimate' for the moment is for flat markets in 2012," Wiggen said.

Its Brands division, whose products include chocolate bars, frozen pizza and washing powder, saw sales fall almost 2 percent while analysts had expected them to grow.

Orkla said it expected to see a relatively stable trend in the Nordic grocery market in 2012.

($1 = 5.7519 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Mark Potter and Hans-Juergen Peters)