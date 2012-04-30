* Appoints Aage Korsvold as acting CEO

OSLO, April 30 Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has appointed an acting chief executive, after a disagreement between incumbent Bjoern Wiggen and the board, in a bid to speed up the company's focus on its brands business and sale of non-core holdings.

Board member Aage Korsvold replaces Bjoern Wiggen as acting president and chief executive effective on Monday, the food and industrial group said.

"Orkla is at a crucial stage of a demanding process of transforming the group into a pure branded goods company. The board of directors wishes to be more closely involved in this process," chairman Stein Erik Hagen said.

He said the main reason for the change was disagreement between the board and Wiggen "as regards ways of working."

Last September, Orkla outlined its plans sell a large portfolio of shareholdings and its stake in solar-equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp (REC) while focusing on consumer goods.

After seven months, Orkla has failed to deliver any large deals in line with that strategy.

"It is not clear to me that Bjoern Wiggen has performed all that badly," said Sparebank 1 Markets analyst Henrik Schultz. "I cannot see how he could have done it better, considering the conditions."

Wiggen had been at the helm of Orkla since September 2010.

The company also said first-quarter preliminary earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 888 million Norwegian crowns ($155.03 million) from 786 billion in the year-ago period.

That was roughly in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll was for 892 million crowns.

Shares in Orkla were unchanged in opening trade on Monday, while the benchmark Oslo index rose 0.6 percent. ($1 = 5.7278 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Erica Billingham)