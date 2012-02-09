OSLO Feb 9 Norwegian food and industrial
conglomerate Orkla reported fourth-quarter core profits
below market forecasts on Thursday and said weaker global growth
would have a negative impact on earnings this year.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA)
declined 20 percent to 1.05 billion Norwegian crowns ($182.9
million) in October-December, missing the average forecast of
1.22 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It prosposed a dividend of 2.50 crowns per share, unchanged
from a year ago, while the median estimate in the poll was for a
7.50 crown dividend.
($1 = 5.7519 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)