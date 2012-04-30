OSLO, April 30 Norwegian food and industrial
conglomerate Orkla reported preliminary first-quarter
core profits rougly in line with market forecasts on Monday
after it announced it had appointed Aage Korsvold as its new
acting chief executive.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose
to 888 million Norwegian crowns ($155.03 million) in
January-March, from 786 billion in the year-ago period, while
the average forecast in a Reuters poll was for 892 million
crowns.
($1 = 5.7278 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)