BRIEF-Industrivarden Q1 net asset value rises 13 pct
* Net asset value on Mar. 31, SEK 215 per share, an increase during the first quarter of SEK 24/share or by 13 pct
OSLO Jan 15 A unit of Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has agreed to buy Swedish consumer goods maker Cederroth in a transaction valuing the firm at 2.02 billion Swedish crowns ($249.84 million) on a debt free basis, Orkla said on Thursday.
Cederroth makes an extensive range of products in the personal care, healthcare, wound care, household and first aid sectors.
"Through this acquisition, Orkla Home & Personal will become one of the leading Nordic suppliers of personal care, health, wound care and household cleaning products," Orkla said in a statement.
"The sellers are funds managed by CapMan and Litorina. The company's senior management and other minority shareholders will also sell their ownership interests of approximately 10 per cent." ($1 = 8.0853 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
MILAN, April 5 Senior debt issued by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca extended gains on Tuesday after the two ailing Italian banks said the European Central Bank had confirmed they met criteria for a state bailout. Investors had dumped the two banks' debt last week on concerns they may fail to qualify for a state rescue and would have to be wound down under European Union rules that impose losses on senior bondholders and large depositors.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) has now confiscated $1 billion worth of assets linked to Brazil's scandal-plagued oil firm Petrobras, up from $800 million seized through 2015, it said on Wednesday.