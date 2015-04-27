April 27 Orkla

* Orkla ASA has signed an agreement with PepsiCo to become the primary go-to-market partner for PepsiCo's juice, cereals, and snacks products in the Nordics, including the brands Tropicana, Quaker, and Lay's.

* The move expands Orkla's partnership with PepsiCo in the Nordics. Orkla began sales of Tropicana juice in Sweden and Denmark in January, 2015 followed by Finland in April.

* The new agreement also covers Tropicana in Norway, as well as Quaker in the Nordics, and PepsiCo's snacks in Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

