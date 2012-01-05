OSLO Jan 5 Norwegian conglomerate Orkla's hopes of divesting its stake in solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. this year are fading, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are continuing to work on the holdings we intend to sell, but of course, the market situation affects the timing and with the uncertainty that REC has, it is not a ideal time right now," Chief Executive Bjoern Wiggen told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

"Given the uncertainty we see now at the start of 2012, it has not become easier," he added.

Orkla previously announced it hoped to sell 40 percent stake in REC during 2012.

Wiggen added that Orkla was working on finding acquisitions for its Brands unit, and that he hoped the firm would be able to have some more concrete results of those efforts to show "soon."

(Reporting By Victoria Klesty and Joachim Dagenborg)