* Nordic grocery market seen stable
* Higher raw materials prices create margin pressure
* European market uncertainty to keep markets soft
(Adds detail)
OSLO, Oct 31 Norwegian food and industrial
conglomerate Orkla reported third-quarter earnings
above forecasts on Wednesday and predicted margin pressures in
its vital grocery business.
Orkla, which has been selling assets to focus on branded
consumer and grocery goods, said earnings before interest, tax
and amortisation (EBITA) rose 5 percent to 857 million crowns
($150 million), beating analyst forecasts for 820 million
crowns.
"Due to the mix of raw materials and a certain contractual
time lag, raw material costs in the branded consumer goods
business are still slightly higher than in 2011," it said in a
statement.
"Selling prices are being raised to compensate for this
effect," it added.
Orkla recently sold off its chemicals unit Borregaard
and also agreed to combine much of its struggling
aluminium business with Norsk Hyrdo to focus on
consumer goods such as foods, detergents and oral hygiene
products.
Its branded goods revenues fell by 2 percent in the third
quarter on weak European markets and the firm predicted more
softness ahead even as its U.S. markets experience moderate
growth.
However, in its vital Nordic grocery business, Orkla
predicted "relatively stable" markets ahead.
($1 = 5.7270 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)