OSLO, July 18 Norway's Orkla, struggling to transform itself into a consumer brands company from an industrial conglomerate, reported a surprise drop in second-quarter profit due to weak sales and a writedown in Russia.

Operating profit fell to 46 million Norwegian crowns ($7.66 million) from 565 million a year earlier, in sharp contrast to the rise to 730 million crowns analysts had forecast.

Its shares fell 9.4 percent at 1142 GMT, underperforming a 1 percent drop in the Oslo benchmark index.

Orkla, whose consumer brands span frozen pizza to detergents, said sales in the Nordic region were weak in June, particularly for confectionary and snacks.

The company, has been buying mainly established Nordic brands while getting rid of non-core business such as its Sapa aluminium division.

Orkla said it faced fierce competition in Russia, where the company is losing money. It wrote down goodwill by 364 million crowns to zero.

"This is weak, and that is what the company is saying too," said Kenneth Sivertsen, analyst at Arctic Securities.

Sapa, reported as a discontinued operation until a joint venture agreement with Norsk Hydro comes into effect, took a goodwill writedown of 1.16 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.0026 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Erica Billingham)