Nov 1 Orkla Asa :

* q3 adjusted ebit nok 1,178 million (Reuters poll nok 1.13 billion) vs nok 993 mln in Q3 2015

* q3 revenues nok 9,429 million (Reuters poll nok 9.53 billion) vs nok 8.38 bln in q3 2015

* q3 pretax result nok 1,328 million (Reuters poll 1.35 billion) vs nok 1.07 bln in q3 2015

* repeats aims to deliver organic turnover growth that at least matches market growth and annual adjusted ebit growth of 6-9 pct in branded consumer goods in the period 2016-2018

* says efforts to optimise and rationalise its supply chain with a view to exploiting economies of scale and reducing costs will continue

* says global commodity prices to which Orkla is exposed have risen somewhat in the recent past. However, prices vary substantially from one commodity group to another, and the uncertainty attached to future raw material price trends is generally high

* says strategy of being a leading branded consumer goods company, with the Nordic and Baltic regions as main markets in addition to selected geographies in which Orkla already has a presence, remains unchanged. Orkla also holds good positions in selected product categories in Central Europe and India