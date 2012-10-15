OSLO Oct 15 Norwegian conglomerate Orkla considers the newly created Sapa aluminium business a non core asset and would sell its entire stake in case the firm is listed, Chairman Stein Erik Hagen said on Monday.

Orkla and Norsk Hydro agreed on Monday to combine their extruded aluminium businesses in Sapa, to be jointly held by the two firms.

