* Coeur proposes to pay C$2.70/Orko share
* Orko agreed to be sold to First Majestic in December
* Orko says Coeur's is a superior proposal
Feb 13 Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp, the
largest U.S.-based silver miner, proposed to buy Canada's Orko
Silver Corp for about C$384 million ($383 million),
nearly two months after Orko agreed to be sold to First Majestic
Silver Corp.
Orko said its board had determined that Coeur's stock and
cash offer of C$2.70 was superior to First Majestic's offer of
cash and shares.
The First Majestic offer was worth C$2.72 per share when it
made its offer on Dec. 16 but is now valued at C$2.16 as First
Majestic's shares have fallen.
The cash component of Coeur's offer is 70 Canadian cents per
share, compared with the C$0.0001 per share offered by First
Majestic.
Coeur's offer represents a 26 percent premium to Orko's
closing share price of C$2.14 on the Toronto Venture Exchange on
Tuesday.
At the heart of the battle for Orko is the La Preciosa
deposit in Mexico, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver
projects.
"Coeur has the necessary financial strength, and development
and operating experience to bring the La Preciosa project into
production," Coeur said in a statement.
Coeur had a market value of $2.10 billion as of Tuesday's
close, nearly the same as that of First Majestic.
Coeur said First Majestic had until Feb. 19 to match its
proposal, failing which Orko would terminate its deal with First
Majestic.
The proposed agreement with Coeur includes a termination fee
of C$11.6 million, the same as that payable to First Majestic.
J.P. Morgan is financial adviser to Coeur, while Fasken
Martineau DuMoulin LLP and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP are the
legal advisers.
BMO Capital Markets and GMP Securities LP are Orko's
financial advisers. Stikeman Elliott LLP is the legal adviser.
($1 = 1.0025 Canadian dollars)
