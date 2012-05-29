JERUSALEM May 29 Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL) said on Tuesday it agreed to supply fuel products to the Palestinian Authority for around 1.9 billion shekels ($491 million) a year.

ORL said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange the deal is for two years beginning Oct. 1, 2012. ORL will provide 50 percent of the Palestinians' fuel needs in a deal that can be cancelled up to 90 days in advance.

This is the first time ORL, Israel's largest refinery and a subsidiary of Israel Corp, will be selling fuel to the Palestinians.

On Monday, Paz Oil said it extended a deal to supply at least 50 percent of the Palestinians' fuel needs through October 2014.

Paz had previously shared the supply deal with Dor Alon.

($1 = 3.87 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)