LONDON, Sept 22 (London) - The European Medicines Agency
said it would look into anti-obesity medicines that contain
orlistat, including Roche's Xenical and
GlaxoSmithKline's Alli.
Its move follows some rare cases of severe liver injury that
could affect the drugs' benefit-risk profile.
The EMA, the European Union's drugs regulator, said the
review would include the prescription-only medicine Xenical
(orlistat 120 mg), and the lower dose over-the-counter-medicine
Alli, as well as other medicines containing orlistat.
The risk of liver reactions was well known, the agency said
in a statement on Thursday, and had been kept under close
review. Its new probe focused on the strength of evidence
relating to severe liver injury.
It said there were 21 suspected cases of liver injury, of
which four were severe, reported among patients taking orlistat
120 mg between August 2008 and January 2011.
However, it said of the 21 cases of severe liver toxicity
between 1997 and January 2011 for which a causal link to
orlistat could not be excluded, alternative explanations for the
injury were present in many.
The EMA said the cases should be considered in the context
of the cumulative use of the medicines by 38 million patients.
GlaxoSmithKline is in the process of selling Alli, sales of
which have fallen since a strong start in 2007 due to concerns
about liver injury, as part of an overhaul of its
non-prescription medicine business.
