JERUSALEM Oct 29 Geothermal energy producer
Ormat Technologies said on Wednesday it was considering
a corporate restructuring that would end control by parent
company, Israel's Ormat Industries, through a merger
of the two companies.
Under the proposed transaction, Ormat Technologies would
acquire Ormat Industries by issuing shares of stock in Ormat
Technologies to Ormat Industries' shareholders in exchange for
all of Ormat Industries shareholders' shares in the company.
"If approved and consummated, the transaction would
eliminate Ormat Industries' majority ownership in, and control,
of Ormat Technologies," the company said in a statement.
Ormat Industries currently owns about 60 percent of Ormat
Technologies, which said it had established a committee to weigh
the proposed transaction.
The deal would also result in the delisting of Ormat
Industries from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by William Hardy)