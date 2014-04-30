TEL AVIV, April 30 Israeli geothermal energy
producer Ormat Industries said its U.S. subsidiary is
examining the possibility of raising money by bringing in equity
partners for a small number of assets in the United States.
This would be done by selling up to 49 percent of the
relevant power stations while Ormat would retain control and
continue to operate them, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Ormat said a number of potential investors are examining the
assets but that it is still in an early stage and no binding
offers have been received.
"The company cannot estimate the amount of money to be
raised, the timing or the likelihood that a deal will be
completed," Ormat said.
The Globes financial news website said Ormat could make $150
million-$250 million from the sale of part of its power stations
business.
Ormat controls its U.S. power stations through its
subsidiary Ormat Technologies.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)