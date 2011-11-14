TEL AVIV Nov 14 Israeli geothermal energy
producer Ormat Industries swung to a loss in the third
quarter, despite higher revenue, due to a rise in financing
expenses and losses from derivatives.
Ormat posted a third-quarter net loss of $1 million compared
with a net profit of $12.2 million a year earlier. Revenue rose
to $110.8 million from $102.3 million.
Ormat recorded extraordinary losses of $3.5 million in the
2011 quarter from a decline in value of financial assets and
shekel/dollar derivative transactions. This compares with
extraordinary gains of $31.4 million a year ago.
Financing expenses rose to $23.9 million from $11.3 million
a year earlier due to a loss from interest rate lock
transactions related to a loan guarantee from the U.S.
Department of Energy and higher interest rate payments.
Ormat -- which builds geothermal recovered energy-based
power plants, usually using equipment that it designs and
manufactures -- is the parent of Ormat Technologies.
Ormat Technologies had third-quarter net profit of $1
million on revenue of $110.8 million.
